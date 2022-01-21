What To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend

It's been a cold January, am I right? But, it's starting to thaw out again and the light at the end of the tunnel is starting to pop up. No, I'm not talking about Winter ending early, I'm no groundhog, I don't have those powers. I'm talking about the lull in entertainment across the Capitol City. We actually have some live music happening and I think we'll start to really pick up with the Big Game heading this way and Valentine's Day. So we've just about whooped the January slump.

Let's take a look at some of the fun that you can take part in this weekend.

Cheyenne Little Theatre "A Night Of Music"

This is a fundraiser for The Cheyenne Little Theatre, it'll be an awesome night of Jazz music at the Atlas Theater. They'll have a silent auction going on as well and by the looks of it, they have some goodies you don't want to miss out on.

Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra A Time To Inspire

The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra is always a good time and this should be an awesome show that you don't want to miss out on. This show will kick off tomorrow at 7:30.

Hearts Of Steele At The Outlaw Saloon

If you're wanting a little more toe-tapping, head over to the Outlaw Saloon, their band this week is Hearts Of Steele and they won't disappoint.

Monthly Markets At Dillingers

Nothing like a sip and shop to spend part of your Saturday. They'll have tons of awesome vendors ready for you. The market kicks off at 10 am.

