You Can Now Stream Wyoming’s Own Joe Pickett!

If you're a fan of C.J. Box, or even a fan of great neo-western shows, good news! Wyoming's favorite fictional game warden has hit a streaming service! Wyoming's C.J. Box's series Joe Pickett has a new streaming home if you've been having a hard time finding the series. The series originally appeared on and continues to be a tent pole for Spectrum Originals.

While a lot of people still have Spectrum TV, there's a large set of cord-cutters and people with other TV providers that have been waiting for the series to show up elsewhere(my hand is raised). And as of a couple of weeks ago, we have an alternative.

So, where can we stream Joe Pickett?

Paramount+ is the streaming home for Joe Pickett if you don't have Spectrum. They added the series about 10 days ago, and if you're hoping to binge all of them this long weekend, I've got bad news for you. They're adding new episodes every Sunday, so if you were to start the series, there are only 3 episodes available so far. The good news is, we DO have that long weekend and you could watch 4 episodes in a row on Sunday when the new one is available and, of course, if you have the time.

If you don't have Paramount+, C.J. Box has a special for you so you can catch the series. I have Paramount+ already, so I'm not sure how this works outside of using the promo code to view it. Check out the instructions and offer below.

Get our free mobile app

I watched episode one last night, and I will say, if you love shows like Yellowstone, Longmire, or Big Sky, Joe Pickett is just as fun of a ride and as intense as the other series. I can't wait to finish the season.

Look! Cheyenne Frontier Days AIRBNB Prices Starting To Balloon CFD AIRBNB prices are on the rise. Check out this beautiful AIRBNB going for 2 grand a night.