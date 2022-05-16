You Think You’re the Ultimate Grill Master? Think Again!

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Maren Morris, + more!

Her name is Gayle Dudley, and I am personally crowning her as America's most experienced grill master. You see, Gayle has been working at Longhorn Steakhouse in Georgia for 20 years now, and has just grilled her one millionth steak!

She was named “grill master legend" after hitting the seven-digit landmark and was honored with a surprise ceremony, where she was given a special gold chef’s coat and a $5,000 check.

I couldn't even imagine working anywhere for a whole decade, let alone two, but Gayle loves her job, and I bet she loves it even more now. Longhorn’s parent company, Darden Restaurants, said Dudley is one of only 14 workers to ever surpass grilling 1 million steaks. The thing that is most nuts to me is how they keep track of exactly how many steaks each employee has grilled over the years. I think this award should come with a whole processed cow, as well, so she can grill even more for herself at home, but with my luck, Gayle is probably a vegetarian.

I think it's safe to say we need a million more Gayles in America to keep our grilling game going strong.