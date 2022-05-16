NWS Cheyenne: 60 MPH Gusts, Small Hail Possible This Afternoon

Portions of eastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see 60 mph wind gusts and small hail this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The agency issued the following statement early Monday afternoon:

12:30PM 5/16 – The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon across portions of eastern Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. The main threats today are isolated storms producing lightning, gusty outflow winds, and perhaps small hail.

