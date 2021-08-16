To people that live well outside of the Mountain West area, Wyoming is a magical area that may or may not exist. When I talk to people from out of state, they tend to have some, I’ll say, “naive questions”. Bless their hearts. But, really, there are a lot of questions that are just really exhausting.

I’ve compiled a list of questions that the average person outside Wyoming will ask. I’m going to be honest, you’re going to get triggered if you continue reading this. So this is a bonafide “trigger warning”. You’ll get to make fun of people from Colorado, though, so that’s fun.

10 Cringeworthy Questions That Will Make Every Wyomingite Roll Their Eyes