Your 2022 Laramie Jubilee Days Event Roundup

The 2022 Laramie Jubilee Days celebration is in full swing! You'll find plenty to keep you busy here in Laradise during Jubilee Days. Here's a breakdown of everything happening in Laramie during America's Hometown Celebration:

Wednesday, July 6

Laramie Jubilee Days Carnival Begins

When: 5 to 10 p.m.

5 to 10 p.m. Where: Depot Parking Lot and on 1st Street from Garfield to Kearney

Carnival rides, fried food, cotton candy, and games? Sounds like a good time! For more information, click here.

Family Fun Night

When: 5 to 10 p.m.

5 to 10 p.m. Where: Albany County Fairgrounds Activities Building

Bring the family for carnival games, food trucks, and more. For more information, click here.

Laramie Jubilee Days Junior Bull Riding

When: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Where: Albany County Fairgrounds

Cheer on young bull riders as they seek to qualify for the PMBR (Professional Miniature Bull Riders) Finals. For more information, click here.

Thursday, July 7

Laramie Jubilee Days Mr. T Extreme Bulls

When: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Where: Albany County Fairgrounds

Nothing screams RODEO more than professional bull riding! Get ready for a night of cheering and adrenaline - this is a show you don't want to miss. For more information, click here.

Laramie Jubilee Days Carnival

When: 3 to 11 p.m.

3 to 11 p.m. Where: Depot Parking Lot and on 1st Street from Garfield to Kearney

Carnival rides, fried food, cotton candy, and games? Sounds like a good time! For more information, click here.

Jalapeno Eating Contest

When: 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. Where: Stage at 2nd St. and Grand Ave.

Ready to feel the burn? The Flaming Gorge Jalapeno Eating Contest gives you a chance to prove your mettle by consuming jalapenos...or you can just watch the brave folks competing. For more information, click here.

Live Music: Wolves in Cheap Clothing; Midnight - Leslie Tom

When: 6 to 9 p.m.

6 to 9 p.m. Where: Downtown Laramie

Enjoy a night of live music downtown! For more information, click here.

Friday, July 8

Jeff Thompson Memorial Pancake Breakfast

When: 6 to 10 a.m.

6 to 10 a.m. Where: East Lawn of St Matthew's Cathedral

Enjoy a pancake breakfast before your Jubilee Days adventure. For more information, click here.

Laramie Jubilee Days Carnival

When: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Where: Depot Parking Lot and on 1st Street from Garfield to Kearney

Carnival rides, fried food, cotton candy, and games? Sounds like a good time! For more information, click here.

Live Music: Jamie Hansen / Chad Bishop / New Relm / The Boogy Woogers / Midnight – Lendon James

When: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Where: Downtown Laramie

Enjoy a night of live music downtown! For more information, click here.

Born in a Barn Jubilee Days Patio Party

When: 1 to 8 p.m.

1 to 8 p.m. Where: Born in a Barn Restaurant

Celebrate Jubilee Days with delicious food at Born in a Barn (Featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives!) The menu includes pork wings, serving smoked pulled pork sandwiches, smoked wings, Stacey's baked beans, and collard greens. Profits from the party go to Cathedral Home for Children and Laramie Youth Football. For more information, click here.

Mechanical Bull Riding

When: 4:30 to 9 p.m.

4:30 to 9 p.m. Where: 205 S 2nd Street.

Try your hand at bull riding. For more information, click here.

Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA Rodeo

When: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Where: Albany County Fairgrounds

Watch the pros buck, ride, and conquer the rodeo stadium. For more information, click here.

Saturday, July 9

Laramie Jubilee Days Parade

When: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Where: Parade Map (Grand Ave, 9th St., E. Canby St. 3rd St.)

Celebrate Wyoming's National Treasures at this year's Jubilee Days Parade. For more information, click here.

Albany County Cattlewomen BBQ

When: 11 a.m. (After the Jubilee Days Parade)

11 a.m. (After the Jubilee Days Parade) Where: Martindale's Western Store

Grab a delicious pulled beef sandwich, cookie, and drink with the Albany County Cattlewomen. For more information, click here.

Live Music: Davis & Mavrick / Jamie Hansen / New Relm / Barely Gettin' By / Randy Burghardt

When: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Where: Downtown Laramie

Enjoy a night of live music downtown! For more information, click here.

Betty Kiser Memorial Chili Cook-off

When: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Where: Depot Parking Lot and on 1st Street from Garfield to Kearney

Who doesn't love chili? So come on down to sample locally made chilis and see who will win the crown for "best chili." For more information, click here.

Laramie Jubilee Days Carnival

When: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Where: Depot Parking Lot and on 1st Street from Garfield to Kearney

Carnival rides, fried food, cotton candy, and games? Sounds like a good time! For more information, click here.

Born in a Barn Jubilee Days Patio Party

When: 1 to 8 p.m.

1 to 8 p.m. Where: Born in a Barn Restaurant

Celebrate Jubilee Days with delicious food at Born in a Barn (Featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives!) The menu includes pork wings, serving smoked pulled pork sandwiches, smoked wings, Stacey's baked beans, and collard greens. Profits from the party go to Cathedral Home for Children and Laramie Youth Football. For more information, click here.

Throwback Baseball Game @ the Territorial Prison

When: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Where: Wyoming State Territorial Prison

Enjoy a game of 1890s-style baseball from the Gem City Bison. Picnics welcome! For more information, click here.

Laramie Brew Fest

When: 1:30 to 6 p.m. (VIP access starts at 11:30 a.m.)

1:30 to 6 p.m. (VIP access starts at 11:30 a.m.) Where: Downtown Laramie

Sample local brews from across the region while enjoying live music and fun. For more information, click here.

Summertime Sweetness Ice Cream Social

When: 2 p.m.

2 p.m. Where: Downtown Laramie at 2nd and Garfield

Grab yourself a sweet treat before they're gone! For more information, click here.

Annual Bed Races

When: 3 p.m. (registration) 4 p.m. (races start)

3 p.m. (registration) 4 p.m. (races start) Where: The Buckhorn Bar and Parlor

Watch teams roll and race on twin bed frames in a hilariously good time. For more information, click here.

Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA Rodeo

When: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Where: Albany County Fairgrounds

Watch the pros buck, ride, and conquer the rodeo stadium. For more information, click here.

Sunday, July 10

Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA Rodeo

When: 1:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m. Where: Albany County Fairgrounds

Watch the pros buck, ride, and conquer the rodeo stadium. For more information, click here.

Laramie Jubilee Days Art Fest at the Ivinson Mansion

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: The Laramie Plains Museum

Shop crafts and one-of-a-kind finds from local merchants at the outdoor market. For more information, click here.