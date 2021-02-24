18 Pics of Wind River Ranch with Fly Fishing Out of the Back Door

If you love Wyoming ranches and have a desire to fly fish at a moment's notice, I have a property you need to see. It's the Wind River Ranch and a fly fishing stream is right outside of the back door.

I found this incredible property while checking out new listings on Realtor.com. It's 50 Wind River Drive in Dubois. It's a 3-bed, 4-bath ranch home that even includes a bunkhouse.

Wind River Ranch in Dubois

A 3-bed, 4-bath home near the Wind River Range with over 5,700 square feet isn't gonna come for free. The current asking price as of this writing is $1,749,000. It includes the ranch home, a bunkhouse and two garages along with other outbuildings.

The Wind River Ranch is more proof that you don't have to browse through Jackson properties to find luxury in Wyoming. My fly fishing pole would be very happy to call a place like this home.

