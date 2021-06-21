Wyoming Driver Killed in Head-On Crash After Pickup Tries Passing

A Wyoming driver was killed and another injured in a head-on crash south of Thermopolis Friday evening, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly before 5:45 p.m. near milepost 124 on U.S. 20.

Investigating Trooper James Keeley says Douglas Wallage, 48, of Shoshoni, was headed south in a Ford pickup when he attempted to pass another southbound vehicle and collided head-on with an oncoming Mercury being driven by Patrick Moore, 73, of Dubois.

Moore was not buckled up and died from his injuries. Wallage was wearing his seat belt and was taken to Hot Springs Health in Thermopolis where he was treated and released.

"We're still investigating it, getting all the facts together," said Keeley. "There's been a citation issued to Wallage."

Moore is the 41st person to die on Wyoming's highways so far this year.