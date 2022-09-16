Wyoming Man Dies After Being Ejected in Rollover Crash

A Wyoming man is dead after rolling his SUV near Dubois, the highway patrol says.

The crash happened around 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, near mile marker 32 on U.S. 26.

The patrol says 38-year-old Shane Underwood was headed east with a small flatbed trailer when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, went off the right side of the highway, and rolled his SUV several times.

Underwood, who was not buckled up, was ejected and died from his injuries.

The patrol says speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 86th fatality on Wyoming's highways in 2022 compared to 84 in 2021, 93 in 2020, 116 in 2019, and 79 in 2018 to date.