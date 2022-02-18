Westbound I-80 Reopens After Crash, Blow Over Advisory in Effect
10:54 A.M. UPDATE:
Westbound I-80 from Cheyenne to Laramie has reopened to all traffic except light, high-profile vehicles.
WYDOT says drivers should expect slush.
10:42 A.M. UPDATE:
The crash blocking the eastbound lanes has been cleared, but the westbound lanes remain closed.
As of 10 a.m., the estimated opening time is in three to five hours.
Eastbound I-80 from Laramie to Cheyenne as well as the 75-mile stretch between Walcott Junction and Laramie remain closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds and slick conditions.
9:31 A.M. UPDATE:
A crash has all lanes blocked eastbound between Laramie and Cheyenne at milepost 326.5.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Another crash has forced the closure of westbound Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Laramie, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
As of 8:10 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown.
Eastbound I-80 from Laramie to Cheyenne as well as the 75-mile stretch between Walcott Junction and Laramie remain closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds and slick conditions.
Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closures.