10:54 A.M. UPDATE:

Westbound I-80 from Cheyenne to Laramie has reopened to all traffic except light, high-profile vehicles.

WYDOT says drivers should expect slush.

10:42 A.M. UPDATE:

The crash blocking the eastbound lanes has been cleared, but the westbound lanes remain closed.

As of 10 a.m., the estimated opening time is in three to five hours.

Eastbound I-80 from Laramie to Cheyenne as well as the 75-mile stretch between Walcott Junction and Laramie remain closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds and slick conditions.

9:31 A.M. UPDATE:

A crash has all lanes blocked eastbound between Laramie and Cheyenne at milepost 326.5.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Another crash has forced the closure of westbound Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Laramie, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

As of 8:10 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closures.