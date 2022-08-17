2 Dead After Pickup Collides With Car in Northeast Wyoming

Two people were killed and another person injured after a pickup collided with a car near Wright late Friday night.

The crash happened around 11:55 p.m. near milepost 138 on Wyoming 387.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Oklahoma resident Michael Brasch was headed south when he crossed the centerline, struck an oncoming car in an offset head-on collision, went off the highway, and rolled his pickup on its top.

Brasch, who was not wearing his seat belt, was fully ejected and died from his injuries.

The driver of the car, 62-year-old Utah resident Christopher Czech, was buckled up, but also died from his injuries.

Another person was also reportedly injured in the collision, but the patrol did not say to what extent.

The patrol says an SUV traveling behind the car was struck with debris from the collision, but the driver was able to safely pull over.