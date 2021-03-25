Wyoming’s Cheapest Places to Live
Do you like money? Do you like not like spending it? Well then my friend, I have an internet list for you. Or friends at Homesnacks crunched a bunch of numbers to find the cheapest places in Wyoming to live.
The Homesnacks folks looked at US Census data and the cost of living for the area. "We were especially interested in home and rental prices in places with more than 1,000 residents," they say.
If you like small town living in the natural beauty of the wilds of Wyoming, you'll find plenty of ideas on this list.
Wyoming's 10 Cheapest Places to Live
- Marbleton
- Greybull
- Newcastle
- Lyman
- Worland
- Kemmerer
- Thermopolis
- Rawlins
- Wright
- Evanston