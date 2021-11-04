Driver Partially Ejected, Killed in Rollover Crash in Wyoming

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

A Wyoming driver was killed and her passenger injured in a single-vehicle rollover northeast of Edgerton early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. near milepost 111 on Wyoming 387.

The patrol says 75-year-old Anita Iriberry was headed east when she failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, went off the right side of the highway, and struck the guardrail before hitting a bridge deck rail and overturning her pickup.

Get our free mobile app

Iriberry, who was not wearing her seat belt, was partially ejected at the start of the overturn and was pinned between the pickup and the highway, according to a crash summary. She died from her injuries.

Iriberry's passenger was also reportedly injured in the crash, but the patrol didn't say to what extent.

The patrol says it's possible Iriberry fell asleep or had a medical condition that contributed to the crash.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: Anita Iriberry, asleep, driver fatigue, edgerton, fatal crash, Johnson County, partially ejected, possible medical condition, Rollover, Wyoming 387, Wyoming Highway Patrol
Categories: News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top