Wyoming Man Dies in Hospital After Rollover Crash

A Wyoming driver who was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash south of Wright last week has passed away, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, near milepost 65 on Wyoming 59.

The patrol says 56-year-old Robert Wagner was headed north when he went off the right side of the highway, hit a large divot in a pasture, and rolled his pickup one-and-a-half times.

Wagner was not wearing his seat belt and was life-flighted to a local hospital where he later died.

The crash summary did not list any possible contributing factors.