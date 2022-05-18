Speed Possibly to Blame in Rollover Crash That Killed Wyoming Man

Speed may be to blame for a rollover crash that killed a 30-year-old Gillette, Wyoming man and left two others injured.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, near milepost 1 on Breene Road north of Wright.

The patrol says a Chevrolet C4500 was headed west at a high rate of speed when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and rolled the commercial vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

The driver and their front passenger, Kory Kubik, were ejected, and Kubik died from his injuries.

Another passenger was also reportedly injured in the crash, but the patrol didn't say to what extent.