2-Year-Old Wyoming Boy Fatally Struck After Running Into Street
A 2-year-old Evanston boy was struck and killed Tuesday night after running into the street, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
It happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of 6th Street and Morse Lee Street.
The patrol says a pickup was headed south on 6th Street and had just crossed Morse Lee Street when Nico Ringer ran into the street and was fatally struck.
This is the 64th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2021 compared to 74 in 2020, 103 in 2019, and 64 in 2018 to date.
