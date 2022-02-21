Man Hit, Killed on I-80 in Wyoming After Pickup Rolls Away
A man was killed in south-central Wyoming on Valentine's Day after he was run over on Interstate 80, the highway patrol says.
It happened around 9:50 p.m. near milepost 222.8, just east of Sinclair.
The patrol says 42-year-old Utah resident Jared Horning had stopped and gotten out of his pickup, but he left the pickup in gear and it rolled away, going through the right-of-way fence.
The patrol says Horning then entered the interstate and was fatally struck by two semis.
The truckers were not injured in the crash.
The patrol says it was clear and the interstate was dry at the time of the crash.
