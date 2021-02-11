-20 Cheyenne Wind Chill Expected Friday Morning, -31 Sunday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has now extended a wind chill advisory that already included much of southeast Wyoming to include the city Of Cheyenne.

The latest weather service situation report predicts a wind chill of -20 for Cheyenne on Friday morning, -18 for Saturday morning and a frigid -31 for Cheyenne on Sunday, The actually predicted temperatures for Cheyenne on Sunday aren't much warmer. The agency is projecting a high of -2 degrees.

The Monday wind chill for Cheyenne will be even slightly colder at -32. But the weather will begin to warm up on Monday, with a high temperature of a relatively balmy 18 degrees.

The agency posted this statement on its website late Thursday morning:

A bitter cold and active weather pattern will persist through Monday, with multiple weather hazards affecting different portions of our forecast area. In general, the next several days will be VERY COLD, breezy, and snowy. While the I-80 corridor between Rawlins and Elk Mountain is under a High Wind Warning today for gusts to 60 mph, as the snow begins this evening, a Winter Weather Advisory will go into place for snow and blowing snow. This could lead to icy and snow-packed roads, as well as reduced visibilities under wind gusts to 35 mph. While portions of the region have already been VERY COLD for the last several days, the stationary front will begin to drop south tomorrow, bringing cold temperatures further south and plunging areas already very cold into much colder territory. Could see 20 to 40 below zero wind chill temperatures by Sunday and Monday morning! Due to the snow and wind chill combination, and the longevity of the event, this could lead to very dangerous conditions for anyone exposed to the outdoors! Snow will be generally light, though heavier showers are possible both Friday and Saturday night with two separate cold front passages. Widespread 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulation by Sunday is expected, with accumulations up to 2 feet in the Snowys and Sierra Madres! Mountain travel remains very dangerous or impossible, and outdoor recreation could be life threatening to those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions due to whiteout conditions and very low wind chills. Remember, frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly. Travel plans? Know before you go! Don't forget to dial 511 or check wyoroad.info or 511.Nebraska.gov prior to venturing out.