The Wyoming Highway Patrol has identified the 20-year-old man who was struck and killed by a school bus in Buffalo last week.

According to an incident narrative, the school bus was heading south of South Main Street and taking a group of 22 students to school.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Nicholas Thompson had gotten out of his van and was walking along the driver's side. Thompson reportedly failed to look for any oncoming traffic when he stepped into the roadway to walk up to the driver's side door of his van to get in.

The report states the bus struck Johnson on the passenger side corner. The bus driver immediately pulled over to render aide.

Thompson was taken to Johnson County Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.