Wyoming Just Misses Top 10 Spot on List of Best Places to Retire

You won't have to travel far to live your best post-work life.

How much thought have you given to retirement? I mean, I think many of us have thought about the days in which we don't have to set an alarm and we can travel the world. At least, that's what I've thought about. Maybe you've even thought about retiring early. Perhaps this is a huge motivation in the way you approach your career and your finances.

But have you thought about where you're gonna live?

I think it's safe to say we have all thought about retiring in Florida. It's become the retirement capital of the world! Warm temperatures, the beach, and a fairly cheap cost of living. These are are desirable when you're no longer working and a little older in age. And, according to WalletHub, Florida holds the top spot when it comes to the Best Places to Retire.

However, Wyoming isn't too far behind.

Our home came in at number 11 on their list of ideal places to retire, just missing a top 10 finish. The three biggest contributing factors to retirement include affordability, quality of life, and health care. Wyoming finished at numbers 14, 13 and 29 in each of those categories, respectively.

I would also add that Wyoming is a great place to remain active in. You know what they say, a body in motion stays in motion. With all of this beauty around us, it will be easy to get out for a stroll during the day or even take a quick hike. The winters however, could prove to be a little problematic, but that's nothing a warm fire can't fix.