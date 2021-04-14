What to Expect From the 2021 ACM Awards

The 2021 ACM Awards are just a few days away now, and it will be sure to be one of the most important nights of the year in country music. We've got all of the information you need to enjoy the big night, when so many of your country favorites will get a chance to shine and get the recognition they deserve.

The ACM Awards are going to look a little different in 2021 thanks to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the protocols the hosts, presenters, performers and award winners will have to follow. They'll broadcast from Nashville instead of Las Vegas in 2021, and that's not the only major change in a year that's bound to present special challenges as we all try to get back to normal.

Read on for all of the information you need to know about the ACM Awards in 2021.

Date and Time:

The 2021 ACM Awards are set for April 18. They'll begin at 8PM ET and air live on CBS, as well as stream live on Paramount+. Sign up for Paramount+ here.

Location:

The 2021 ACM Awards will air from three iconic Music City venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. Additional performances will take pace at the Station Inn, Bridge Building and Broadway Ave.

The Hosts:

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton are set to co-host the 2021 ACM Awards.

The Nominees:

The nominees in the 2021 ACM Awards include some of the most important artists in the country genre. See all of the categories below.

2021 ACM Awards Nominees: The Full List Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead all 2021 ACM Awards nominees with six each and Miranda Lambert has five, including Female Artist of the Year. Thomas Rhett and Ashley McBryde will be up for four ACM awards on April 18. The CBS broadcast will award trophies for Entertainer, Song and Album of the Year, in addition to Duo and Group of the Year. This is a list of all ACM Awards nominations for 2021.

The Performers:

Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson and more of the top artists in country music are among those slated to perform at the 2021 ACM Awards. Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban will also take the stage, as well as Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Ryan Hurd, Jack Ingram, Elle King, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Jon Randall, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, the War and Treaty, CeCe Winans and Chris Young.

Here's a full list of performers and performances:

Alan Jackson, “You’ll Always Be My Baby” and “Drive”

Ashley McBryde, "Martha Divine" at the Bridge Building

Blake Shelton, “Austin” and “Minimum Wage”

Brothers Osborne, “I’m Not for Everyone”

Carly Pearce, Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

Carrie Underwood + CeCe Winans, Medley from My Savior

Chris Stapleton, “Maggie’s Song”

Chris Young, Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”

Dan + Shay, “Glad You Exist

Dierks Bentley, the War and Treaty, “Pride (In the Name of Love)” at the Station Inn

Elle King + Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Wanna Go Home)”

Eric Church, “Bunch of Nothing”

Gabby Barrett, "The Good Ones"

Jimmie Allen, "Freedom Was a Highway"

Kenny Chesney, “Knowing You”

Keith Urban, "Tumbleweed"

Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown”

Lady A, "Like a Lady"

Little Big Town, "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" on Broadway

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, “Chasing After You”

Mickey Guyton, “Hold On”

Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall, “In His Arms”

Thomas Rhett, “What’s Your Country Song,” “Country Again”

The Presenters:

The presenters at the 2021 ACM Awards are to be announced.

The Winners:

Some of the early winners in the 2021 ACM Awards have already been revealed: Jimmie Allen won New Male Artist of the Year, while Gabby Barrett won New Female Artist of the Year. Kane Brown has been announced as the winner in the category of Video of the Year for his "Worldwide Beautiful video. It's the first career win for each of those artists. The rest of the winners in the 2021 ACM Awards will be revealed during the broadcast on April 18.