Heavy mountain snow combined with gusty winds could make for near-blizzard conditions along portions of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming tonight and early Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement Wednesday morning:

Get our free mobile app

weather.gov/cys

615 AM MDT Wednesday, April 14 – Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for much of the area through Friday morning. Snow will continue to impact the region in multiple waves during this period, with the worst conditions generally occurring during the night time and early morning hours with less opportunity for melting of snow on roadways. Widespread 48-hour snowfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches (locally 5-10 inches) are expected across the lower elevations with 1-2 feet possible in the Snowy Range. Near-blizzard conditions will be possible near Arlington and Elk Mountain tonight and early Thursday as locally heavy snow combines with gusty winds. Accumulating snow is also expected to spread across the remainder of the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday and Thursday night, and additional Advisories may be needed. Bottom line: If you have travel plans across the region from now through the remainder of the work week, expect minor to moderate travel impacts due to icy, snow packed roads and low visibilities. The most severe conditions will be found along I-80 near Arlington and the Summit area between Laramie and Cheyenne. Know before you go! For road information, dial 511 or visit wyoroad.info (Wyoming) or 511.Nebraska.gov (Nebraska).

I-80 is currently closed between Rawlins and Laramie due to winter conditions. There is also a rolling closure in place eastbound between Rock Springs and Rawlins and westbound out of Cheyenne.

As of 8 a.m., the estimated reopening time is in six to eight hours.