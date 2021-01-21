2021 NFL Championship Rooting Map Is Way Off For Wyoming

One of the quickest way to start a fight in Wyoming, whether it be a "war-of-words" or actual fisticuffs, is talking sports, especially football.

That would explain why social media has been going bonkers all day after the 2021 NFL Conference Championship Rooting Interest map was posted by the Denver Broncos.

It's a safe bet that a lot of Wyomingites are (or were, at least), Broncos fans. That has a lot to do with the fact that we don't have a NFL team of our own and Denver is the closest to us. But since University of Wyoming alumnus, Josh Allen, was drafted to the Buffalo Bills, you can bet that's who the majority of the Cowboy State is rooting for.

Full disclosure, I'm not personally a big football fan anyway (although I am a super fan of another Denver team, the Nuggets), I did live in Missouri for a large part of my early years, so I was rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs in last years Super Bowl. That being said, I also own not one, but two Broncos jerseys. Again, I'm not a big football fan. They were both gifts.

Regardless, I'm still smart enough to know that this map doesn't even look remotely correct for Wyoming or Colorado and I'd be willing to bet large sums of money on that.

Who are you rooting for this Sunday? Let us know via the chat feature on our app!

