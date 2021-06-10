Peyton Manning Voted Into Broncos Ring of Fame

Former Denver Broncos quarterback and Super Bowl 50 champion, Peyton Manning, was unanimously voted into the Broncos Ring of Fame on Wednesday according to the Denver Post.

The Denver Broncos Ring of Fame ceremony inducting Peyton Manning will happen at halftime on October 31 when the Broncos play Washington. A second Second Denver Broncos Ring of Fame ceremony will occur two weeks before Coach Mike Shannahan, elected last year, will be inducted during the Las Vegas Raiders game.

Peyton Manning will be the 35th member in the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame after his induction. Manning said in a statement that he is "incredibly honored to be named to the Broncos Ring of Fame".

Peyton Manning will also be inducted into the Football Hall of Fame this summer in Canton, Ohio. Peyton Manning will become the second Denver Bronco that will be inducted to the Football Hall of Fame and the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in the same year. The previous Denver Bronco to achieve both honors in the same year was Champ Bailey.

Peyton Manning came to the Denver Broncos in 2012 and won the 2013 NFL MVP award with a total of 55 touchdown passes. To this day, those touchdown passes in a single season remain a record.

