The time has come for the future of the Broncos and the Denver faithful will be happy to bring in their new Head Coach, Nathaniel Hackett. This was reported by NFL insider, Adam Schefter this morning, which, he's the most solid source in the business.

The Broncos, on the other hand, haven't said much about the hire. Or, anything on social media yet, though around the same time as Schefter's post, they posted this on Twitter.

I'm going to take that as a warm welcome to the team post by the Broncos. Maybe they don't have the papers processed yet since it's not yet 6 am on Mountain Time. But, whatever, we can all be excited to see that the Broncos made it through their list and didn't hire Dan Quinn. Yeah, wasn't going to hold back on that.

Nathaniel Hackett is a pretty solid choice for the Broncos. Hackett was the Offensive Coordinator for the Packers, before that, he held the same position at Jacksonville and the Bills, while also spending time in College at Syracuse.

He also had a great offensive mind to work with at Green Bay in Head Coach Matt LaFleur. It's almost like the Broncos went on the hunt for an offensive mind after years of bad offensive production.

Any way you look at it, this is a solid sign for the Broncos. I'm not saying it's a pure fire Superbowl addition, but it should be a steady hand to get them back there if they give him the right pieces.