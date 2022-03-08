Denver Broncos Fans Rejoice! You Now Have a New Star Quarterback

The NFL season may be over, but that means the offseason is kicking into full swing! And one of these earliest moves of the entire offseason is a blockbuster deal that the Denver Broncos have made to get themselves a new starting quarterback!

It's no secret that the Broncos were searching for a new quarterback over the past few seasons. There have been rumors floating around that they may go after the reigning MVP, Aaron Rodgers. There was some huge news involving Rodgers this morning. However, it didn't have anything to do with the Broncos. Rodgers is staying put in Green Bay as he signed a 4-year, $200 million deal to stay with the Green Bay Packers, which also makes him the highest paid football player of all-time.

So what did the Broncos do?

They landed one of the other superstar quarterbacks that was on the verge of leaving their team.

Russell Wilson is coming to the Mile High City to be a Denver Bronco!

As mentioned by Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos will receive Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick from the Seattle Seahawks. In exchange, the Seahawks get quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-round pick.

Wilson is a 9-time Pro Bowl quarterback that has won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks back in the 2014-15 season, which happened to come against the Broncos (we won't talk about that game any further). But Wilson has one of the top career passer ratings in the NFL for active quarterbacks at 101.8. Despite a down year for the quarterback last season, where he still threw for 25 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions in 14 games, Wilson is just two seasons removed from when he threw for a career-high 40 touchdowns in 2020, and averaged 33 in the three seasons prior to that.

The veteran superstar quarterback is 33 years old, but judging on his deep ball accuracy which has been on display in recent years, his arm has plenty of juice left in the tank. Broncos fans, you needed a superstar quarterback. Now you have him!

