2021 Wyoming High School State Golf Championship Insights [AUDIO]

The three state championship golf tournaments will be on Friday and Saturday in Jackson, Lander, and Thermopolis.

Defending girls’ team champions are Sundance, Lovell, and Thunder Basin. For the boys, Thermopolis, Worland, and Sheridan will be trying to win another title.

All six individual champions from 2020 return to defend their crown. That’s Brooklyn Materi (Upton), Hardy Johnson (Thermopolis), Erika Cook (Lovell), Parker Paxton (Riverton), Samantha Spielman (Sheridan), and Jackson McClaren (Laramie).

Get our free mobile app

WyoPreps spoke with the head coach of each school that is hosting this weekend. The discussion focused on being at home, the courses that golfer will play, and handicapping the races for individual and team titles.

In Class 2A, the preview is with Thermopolis AD and head coach Brandon Deromedi.

From Class 3A, Lander Valley head coach Mike Watson provides a preview.

Our preview of 4A is courtesy of Jackson head coach Ryan Allen.

All three venues will feature a shotgun start on both days of golfing. In Thermopolis, that will be at 10 a.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday. At Lander, it’s 11 a.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday. Finally, in Jackson, the start time is 11 a.m. on both days.