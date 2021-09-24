Wyoming Prep Sports Pics of the Week

It was another busy week in high school sports and we would like to present the best photos that WyoPreps.com has from around the state. You can always submit a picture to our mobile app or send us a bunch of your favorite team. You can also email those photos to frankgambino@townsquaremedia.com so pick out your favorites from this week and you can tell us what you think on our WyoPreps.com Facebook page! So here we go:

Frank Gambino

Upton Volleyball

Riverton H.S.

Riverton Boys Golf

Mark DeLap

Wheatland Volleyball

Frank Gambino

Sheridan Football

Shannon Dutcher

Natrona Cross Country

Adria Trembly

Dubois Football

Mollie Lee

Saratoga Cross Country

Thermopolis High School

Thermopolis Boys Golf

Anita Bartlett

Kaycee Volleyball

Upton High School

Upton Girls Golf

Bridget Truempler

Shoshoni Football

Mollie Lee

Wyoming Indian Cross Country

Shannon Dutcher

Kelly Walsh/Natrona Oil Bowl

Sheridan High School

Sheridan Girls Golf

Tony Montoya

Wheatland Football

Wheatland High School

Wheatland Girls Golf

Karen Peroulis

Little Snake River Football

Greg Wise

Powell Football

Greg Wise

Powell Volleyball

Jackson High School

Jackson Boys Golf

Kellie Jo Allison

Campbell County Football

James Yule

Worland Volleyball

Brian Mitchell

Cheyenne Central-Thunder Basin Football

Angie Erickson

Meeteetse Football

Tammy Griebel

Jackson-Riverton Football

Jasey McBurnett

Rock Springs Football

Mark DeLap

Guernsey-Sunrise Football

Rachelle Patterson

Star Valley Football

Marsha Barritt

Upton-Sundance Football

