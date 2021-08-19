The Academy of Country Music Awards will look very different in 2022. In a press release issued Thursday (Aug. 19), the Academy of Country Music announced that the 57th ACM Awards will air exclusively via Amazon Prime, marking the first-ever major awards show to adopt a streaming-only format.

The news came about via a partnership between the streaming service, the ACM and MRC, whose Dick Clark Productions produces the broadcast each year.

"We're excited to continue to expand our content offerings for Prime Video customers by being the exclusive home for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022 and honoring the best in country music,” Amazon Studios co-head of television Vernon Sanders says. "Reaching this milestone with our partners at the Academy of Country Music and MRC as the first major awards show to be livestreamed speaks to our dedication and commitment to continue to both entertain and innovate for our audience."

The first ACM Awards took place in 1966, making the annual awards ceremony the longest-running in country music. The 2021 ACM Awards aired from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, Bluebird Cafe and Ryman Auditorium in April, with Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton co-hosting the broadcast on CBS. The show also streamed via Paramount+.

The ACM says the new move to Amazon Prime and a streaming-only format points the way forward for all such awards shows.

“We are thrilled that the Academy of Country Music Awards are first to take this giant step toward the future of awards shows with Amazon Prime Video," states Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. "This partnership, which reinforces our position as an innovative, progressive awards show, will deliver the broadest possible audience and, simultaneously, deliver massive value to our artists whose music lives inside this ecosystem, enabling fans to discover and stream music as they watch."

The date and location for the 57th annual ACM Awards are to be announced, but a press release promises the inaugural streaming-only broadcast will feature "exciting collaborations, surprising moments, and an unprecedented number of world television-premiere performances."

