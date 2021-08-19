65+ MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming On Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about winds that may top out over 65 miles per hour on Friday.

That's according to a post on the agency's website which includes the following statement:

''A High Wind Warning is in effect for Arlington and Elk Mountain from midnight to noon on Friday for west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph. A High Wind Watch is in effect for the South Laramie Range, including Buford, Pumpkin Vine and Vedauwoo, from midnight to 9 AM Friday for west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. A High Wind Watch is in effect for the Central Laramie Range, Southwest Platte County and the South Laramie Range Foothills, from 3 AM to 9 AM Friday for west winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Strong crosswinds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.''

