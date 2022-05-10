Kacey Musgraves and the Chicks have been tapped as headliners for this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival. The crossover country acts will join fellow headliners Lil Nas X, Paramore, Flume, Sza, Pink and Red Hot Chili Peppers at the event.

The full lineup for this year's festival was released Tuesday (May 10) and includes country and Americana talents Billy Strings, Jackson Dean, Nathanial Ratliff and the Night Sweats, Zach Bryan, Asleep at the Wheel, Joshua Ray Walker, Wilderado and more.

This year's appearance will mark Musgraves' first time headlining the festival, following her 2019 performance in support of her record-breaking album Golden Hour. Her stop at ACL Fest 2022 marks one of just a handful of festival appearances set for the remainder of the year, following the release of her 2021 genre-bending record Star-Crossed.

After COVID-19 forced the Chicks to cancel most of their promotion planned around the release of their 2020 comeback record Gaslighter, the trio are ready to hit the road. They have a busy schedule planned for the remainder of 2022, which includes multiple headlining dates across the U.S. along with a headlining appearance at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2022 will be held at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, during two consecutive weekends: Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-18. Tickets for all dates will go on sale Tuesday (May 10) beginning at 12PM CT. You can find additional information about ticketing options at the festival's official website.