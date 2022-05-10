Cheyenne NWS: Temps To Approach 80 Wednesday, Storms Possible

It looks like summer may have arrived in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle.

Or at least summer weather has, based on the forecast for the next couple of days.

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website:

A few nice days are on the way this week! We will have a cold start to the day on Tuesday with lows in upper 20s to mid 30s, but warm up very quickly under mostly sunny skies. Expect slightly warmer than average temperatures during the afternoon with breezy conditions and clouds increasing from the west. Afternoon highs on Wednesday will be even warmer! Expect increasing clouds again and breezy conditions along and west of I-25. Some showers and thunderstorms will develop late in the afternoon into Wednesday night. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted parts of the Nebraska panhandle for a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms, so we will be keeping an eye on this as it gets closer.

Then some much-needed rain might be headed our way on Thursday:

Thursday through Sunday will be breezy to windy. On Thursday, expect partly cloudy and windy conditions with scattered showers. High temperatures will range from 57 to 76 degrees. Friday through Sunday will be sunny and breezy. Highs on Friday will range from 62 to 77, on Saturday from 61 to 72, and on Sunday from 68 to 77.

