Cheyenne Police Looking for Repeat Runaway

Cheyenne police are once again asking for the public's help in locating 13-year-old Hadlee James.

According to a department Facebook post, James left her home Monday, May 9, and her whereabouts are unknown.

James is 5-foot-3, weighs 125 pounds, and has dyed black hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing light-colored sweatpants, a black hoodie, and black Converse shoes.

Anyone with information on James' whereabouts is asked to contact police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.

This isn't the first time James has run away. Police asked for help in locating the teen on April 16 and again on April 21.

