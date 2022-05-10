The Lincoln In Downtown Cheyenne Adds Another Summer Show

I'm going to say it. We're really spoiled this year with great live music. Week after week it's either announced or an awesome show is scheduled to hit Downtown Cheyenne. Last week, we had the huge announcement from the City of Cheyenne for Fridays On The Plaza, this week, it's The Lincoln's turn. As if they haven't been bringing in some great shows as of late.

The Lincoln announced on their Facebook page that Daughtry will be making their way to Cheyenne on July 19th. Daughtry is fronted by American Idol Season 5 finalist, Chris Daughtry. You know, way back when people cared about that show.

Daughtry had the good sense to bring Black Stone Cherry with him. They don't have a bad show. The sprinklers could be going off and a stampede of bison could be rolling through a venue and they wouldn't miss a beat. Real pros.

If you've had the misfortune of not ever listening to Black Stone Cherry, here's a taste from one of their latest singles on YouTube.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, but if you listen to KING FM this week during my morning show, you can win tickets to the show before they go on sale. This should be a really loud show and I know you don't want to miss this. It's another home run for The Lincoln and the vibe for this show is going to be incredible. Let's try to sell this show out so we can get more bands like this in town.

