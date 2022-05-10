Cheyenne And Laramie Breweries Score Big In World Beer Cup

Another big brewing competition has come and gone and proved what we all knew, Wyoming is home to some of the best craft beer in the country. Sure, we aren't as top of mind as our noisy neighbors to the south in the beer community, BUT, if you stop into a Wyoming brewery, you'll be pleasantly surprised by the types of beers and the taste. We have some real gems across the Cowboy State that can make some really great beer.

This past week, the World Beer Cup took place, and breweries in Cheyenne and Laramie both brought home some hardware. The beers that won are a must-try if you head to any of these breweries.

Accomplice Beer Company-Silver Medal-Krimson King

Bonds Brewing Silver Medal-Stout

Black Tooth Brewing-Bronze Medal-Saddle Bronc Brown

Melvin Brewing Gold Medal-Ruckus

It's really cool that three of the four winners have taprooms across Southeast Wyoming, with Accomplice having their brewery in Cheyenne and Laramie, Black Tooth having a taproom and brewery in Cheyenne, and Bonds having an awesome taproom and brewery in Laramie. The beer scene in our slice of the world is very bright.

Melvin is no slouch, either. They distribute all over the state and have some great beers coming out of their tanks.

It's great to see Wyoming breweries showing up and showing out at these competitions. This is also the best time to try different beers from different breweries in Wyoming with craft beer festival season upon us. The Lander Brewfest is the first up in early June, followed by the Wyoming Brewers Festival in Downtown Cheyenne the week after.

Cheers!

You Can Stay in this Wyoming Teepee Overlooking the Wind River