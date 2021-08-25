Five local charities will be the benefactors of the 2nd annual 'Cars, Cigars, & Guitars - Under the Stars' Classic Car Show event. The event will take place this year on September 11th, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Greek Ponderosa Car Corral in Cheyenne.

Classic Car enthusiasts will help to raise funds that will go directly go towards Girls on the Run, Comea Shelter, Skills USA, K9’s For Mobility & Unaccompanied Students Initiative. This event will also be held while conforming to all CDC and local health guidelines for social distancing. The Cheyenne AHEPA Cowboy Chapter 211 will be putting forth their volunteer efforts to help run this event.

The annual event has been established as the Premier Charity Classic Car Show in the Tri-State Region. This event will also require prepaid Classic Car Applications as well as Guest Event Tickets. The proceeds of which are helping the aforementioned local charities.

One of the biggest draw for this year's event is a chance to win a brand new Kawasaki W800 Cafe Motorcycle. The fundraiser will have 2,000 tickets available for the chance to win. The tickets will go for $25 each. The drawing for the motorcycle will take place at the event on September 11, 2021.

The Show Car Entry fee will be $100 for any individual looking to enter. The individual can enter up to two cars in the show. The entry fee will cover vehicle picture, dash placard, gift bag, event shirt, entertainment, cigars, and also food & beverage. Significant others of show entrants will get a $50 discount. Car show entrants are encouraged to bring in their cars and trucks for display between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the day of the event.

For guests, the entry fee is also $100 which will cover grounds access, car show, entertainment, cigars, food & beverage and live music entertainment which will be provided by Mr. Byrd & The Perfect Strangers. Everyone attending the event must be 21 or older.

Food at the event will consist of Beef Tri-Tip Steak, chicken, sides, and alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages. Cigars will be available for everyone with purchase of event tickets.

For more info or ticket information, contact Tim Joannides at (307) 630-0231. You can also visit the event page for 'Cars, Cigars, & Guitars - Under the Stars' at the link provided here.

