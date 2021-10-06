3 Months Later, Still No Answers in Cheyenne Boy’s Shooting Death

It's been three months since a 14-year-old Cheyenne boy was shot and killed at a home on the city's east side, and police have still yet to release any new details in the case.

Officers were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Taft Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday, July 5, and arrived to find the young teen, Daniel King-William Barlow, with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, there were a large number of people in the area when the shooting occurred, but nobody else was injured.

When asked on Sept. 13 whether an arrest had been made in the case or whether detectives were still trying to determine who shot Barlow, Public Information Officer Alex Farkas told KGAB Radio, "We are preparing a case update."

When questioned about the status of the case update on Sept. 17, Farkas said, "I am still working on the release - we are trying to be careful with the timing."

After hearing nothing, KGAB on Oct. 5 posed the same question to Detective Mike Fernandez -- the detective police on July 7 said to contact with information regarding the homicide.

"I will follow-up on these questions in order to be transparent," Fernandez told KGAB in an email. "I will have our agency PIO get with you on any new updates."

As of Wednesday afternoon, Farkas still had not released a case update.

