Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Runaway Last Seen 5 Months Ago

Cheyenne police are still looking for a runaway teenager who went missing five months ago.

Police say 14-year-old Regina Knipper was last seen on Aug. 20, 2021.

Knipper is 5-foot-1, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.

This isn't the first time Knipper has run away. Police asked for help in locating the teen on April 12, 2021, June 12, 2021, and again on June 23, 2021.

