Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Runaway Teen
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old runaway.
According to a department Facebook post, Keyon Love was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26, wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants.
Love is 5-foot-9, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Love's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525.
