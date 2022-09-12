Cheyenne Police Still Searching for Missing Runaway Boy
Cheyenne police are still searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reported as a runaway last Wednesday, Sept. 7.
According to a department Facebook post, Keyon Love was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26, wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants.
Love is 5-foot-9, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Love's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525.
