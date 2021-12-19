31 Cheyenne-Area Kids ‘Shop With A Cop’ On Friday

Laramie County Law enforcement officers took local kids shopping at the Livingston Avenue Cheyenne Walmart on Friday.

That's according to posts on the CPD and Laramie County Sheriff's Office Facebook pages. According to the CPD post:

On Friday, the Cheyenne Police Department in partnership with local law enforcement agencies participated in the annual Shop with a Cop event. This meaningful program helps us build relationships with our community and spread a little holiday cheer to those in need.

Each child was provided a $150 gift card for the shopping spree and a food basket provided by Jennie Gordon, First Lady of Wyoming 's Wyoming Hunger Initiative.