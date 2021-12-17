Car Stolen at Knifepoint in South Cheyenne, Suspect at Large

Laramie County deputies are searching for a man who stole a car at knifepoint Thursday night.

According to an agency Facebook post, the incident occurred around 9:12 p.m. at 215 S. Greeley Highway.

"A 2021 Black Kia Forte, 2-P-98561, with a dent on the driver's side door was taken," the post reads. "The vehicle was last seen driving northbound on S Greeley Hwy."

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 40s with short black curly hair and a medium build. He had some facial stubble and was wearing a dark blue or black puffy coat.

Deputies are asking anyone who spots the stolen car to call dispatch at (307) 637-6525.

