Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Runaway Last Seen 17 Weeks Ago

Cheyenne police are still looking for a runaway teenager who went missing 17 weeks ago.

According to an Aug. 26 Facebook post, 14-year-old Regina Knipper was last seen on Aug. 20.

Knipper is 5-foot-1, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.

This isn't the first time Knipper has run away. Police asked for help in locating the teen on April 12, June 12, and again on June 23.

