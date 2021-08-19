$48 Million Aspen Home Has a 1,500 Bottle Wine Cellar

Love wine? Need a place to store all of your bottles? We have found a place in Aspen that has a 1,500 bottle wine cellar that we think would be perfect for you and your wine.

This newly listed Aspen home on Realtor hit the market for a listing price of $48 million. The home itself has five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, 12,617 square feet of living space, and 30 acres of flat land. $48 million is a lot of money, but for the price, you will get a lot of home and plenty of luxury. The home offers features upholstered walls, vaulted ceilings, intricate tile work, timber beams, and much more.

Inside the home, you will find amenities like a home theater, gym, an indoor hot tub, two steam showers in the master suite, and a speakeasy-style lower level that is home to a 1,500 bottle wine cellar. When you arrive at the home you will park on the heated courtyard. On the grounds, you will find amazing views of Mount Daly and Capitol Peak. There is also a private recreational pond to use at your leisure.

See the photos of this Aspen home on 30 acres of land located in Starwood at 1200 Kessler Drive listed for $48 million.

If you would like to see the listing in its entirety, you can do so HERE.

The estimated monthly payment according to Realtor with a 20 percent down payment of $9.6 million would be approximately $181,243 on a thirty-year fixed-rate mortgage at 2.987 percent.

