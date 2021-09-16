US 287 Reopens After Supposed Sinkhole Found
U.S. Highway 30/287 between Medicine Bow and Bosler has been scheduled to reopen to all traffic later in the afternoon today, September 16.
This is done just in time for the University of Wyoming home football game Saturday.
The highway section was open to local traffic only with a detour for most of this week after a 4-ft. hole was found early Tuesday morning. The damage was originally thought to be a sinkhole but was actually a collapsed culvert, which was repaired by the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
