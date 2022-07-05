NWS Cheyenne: Damaging Winds, 1″ Hail, Heavy Rain Possible Today

Another round of thunderstorms is expected to pound portions of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says storms will likely increase in coverage and intensity as they move to the northeast.

"Some storms may have the potential to become severe, with damaging winds over 60 MPH the main threat," the NWS said.

"A few isolated storms may contain up to quarter-sized hail," the NWS added.

The NWS says heavy rain could also lead to ponding of water on road surfaces and in urban areas.

