NWS Cheyenne: Heavy Snow Will Usher in Near-Record Cold Temps

Marian Vejcik, Getty Images

Heavy snow is expected to blanket parts of southeast Wyoming and the northern Nebraska Panhandle Monday into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

"Much colder weather is then expected from Tuesday into Thursday where near record cold temperatures will be possible for some locations," the NWS said.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 11 p.m. tonight until 11 a.m. Tuesday for the Snowy and Sierra Madre mountains, where 12 to 18 inches of snow is expected.

Winter Storm Watches are also in effect from 5 a.m. Monday until 11 a.m. Tuesday for the lower elevations of Carbon County, where six to 12 inches of snow is possible, and east-central Wyoming and the northern Nebraska Panhandle, where four to eight-plus inches is possible.

The NWS issued the following statement early Sunday morning:

4AM-2/20: Greetings! Accumulating snowfall is anticipated for portions of southeast Wyoming and the northern Nebraska Panhandle Monday into Tuesday. Much colder weather is then expected from Tuesday into Thursday where near record cold temperatures will be possible for some locations Timelines for potential start times of accumulating snowfall have been included on the left side of this graphic. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the Snowy Range and Sierra Madre Range due to high confidence for snowfall totals in the higher terrain above 8500 feet. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for locations that could see snowfall accumulation of potentially 6 or more inches between Monday morning and Tuesday morning. Stay tuned for future forecast updates, and visit weather.gov/CYS

