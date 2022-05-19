4+ Inches of Snow, Freezing Temps Forecast for Laramie

An incoming spring storm is expected to dump more than four inches of heavy, wet snow on Laramie and drop temperatures as low as 23 degrees.

"This storm could cause power outages, hazardous travel conditions, and severe impacts to newborn livestock," the city said in a press release.

The city is encouraging residents to prepare for the storm by listening to updated weather forecasts, ensuring their cell phones are fully charged, checking their emergency supplies, bringing their pets indoors, and reducing their need to travel during the storm.

Residents are also encouraged to keep their furnace and water heater vents clear of ice to prevent carbon monoxide issues.

The city says many trees and shrubs are beginning to leaf out, and freezing temperatures could cause rain and snow to collect on the leaves and branches putting a tremendous weight on tree limbs.

"Do not park vehicles or other equipment under large trees," the city said. "Avoid walking and driving under trees laden with heavy snow."

"If trees on your property or on the right-of-way abutting your property have broken limbs that are falling onto the street, alley or public sidewalk, and if you are able (please keep your safety in mind first), clear the limbs out of the right-of-way," the city added. "Otherwise, plan to have the limbs removed from the street, alley, and sidewalk at a later time."