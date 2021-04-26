60 MPH Winds, Ping-Pong Ball Size Hail Possible In SE Wyoming Tuesday

Weather Channel via YouTube

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in southeast Wyoming on Tuesday, possibly including 60 miles per hour winds and ping-pong ball size hail.

That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency posted this statement on its website on Monday:

With the warmer temperatures and spring in the air, convective weather is on our doorstep for Tuesday across the far southeastern portions of Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will be possible. Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph gusts possible in the strongest storms. Area for storms may shift slightly with later forecasts but take the time today prior to storms to ensure you and your family have more than one way to receive warnings.

Filed Under: hail, National Weather Service, strong winds, Weather
Categories: Articles, News, Wyoming
