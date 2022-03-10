Ground Blizzard Conditions Possible on I-80 Friday-Saturday

Portions of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming could see gusts up to 65 mph tomorrow through Saturday, which, combined with the recent snow, could make for ground blizzard conditions.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for the north Snowy Range foothills, including Arlington and Elk Mountain, from Friday morning through Saturday evening.

"Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible," the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said. "Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles."

Those with travel plans will want to keep an eye on the forecast for the latest updates.

3/10/2022 12PM: Ready for our next warm-up this weekend? Chances are looking good for mostly sunny and breezy to stronger winds, with possible high winds across the wind prone regions, this weekend as temperatures recover. There is a chance for some blowing snow from the recent snowfall combined with the stronger wind speeds in the morning hours on Saturday and mountain snow Sunday evening. So be sure to check all weather forecast updates on the web at www.weather.gov/cys before planning any of your outdoor activities. For road information, dial 511 or visit wyoroad.info on the web.